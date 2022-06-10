Why one Austin woman can't spell her own child's name

We recently admitted that we have trouble spelling words like "occasional" and "sheriff" — we all have our weaknesses — and asked which words you have trouble with.

We could have dedicated today's entire newsletter to the answers we got.

Recidivism, refrigerator ("I always want to add a 'D'"), avocado, maintenance, accommodate, Morocco, license, Worcestershire sauce, memento, colonel, amount ("I always want it to have two M's"), necessary, camouflage, bureaucracy, accordion, commitment, dessert, Caribbean, occurrence, itinerary, referred, restaurant, broccoli, silhouette, prerogative, embarrassed, McConaughey.

"Infrastructure," Matthew K. told us. "I always try to spell it like I mispronounce it (without the first R)."

Kimberlyn C.: "​​'Definitely,' so instead I just obsessively use 'certainly' in my writings."

And Jen. B wrote: "Wierd. Weird. Whichever it is. However, after multiple years in reproductive health policy, I can spell chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea right on the first try."

But the top prize goes to Gail M.: