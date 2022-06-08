Where to find great smoothies in Austin

Always on the lookout for food trucks, I sampled a trio of eateries at a new space off South Congress.

Located a quarter-block from Meteor and behind the old Long's Vacuum spot, The Lawn is an astroturfed wonderland, home to a handful of umbrella-shaded tables and loveseats, and trailers selling vintage clothes, kids' toys and jewelry.

From Mexican-Greek fusion spot Ziki, I enjoyed a totally scrumptious falafel bowl with gorgeous pinkish-red beet hummus, grilled corn and toasted (almost candied) chickpeas, topped with sweet and tangy slow-cooked pork.

It was a meal and a half!

I was suspicious before the food arrived — "get freaky with Ziki" is a slogan — but the mix totally worked.

The heaping falafel bowl from Ziki. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

At La Jeanseria Mensa, an Italian food trailer, I grabbed the tramezzino — a tasty, easy-to-eat white-bread sandwich with hardboiled eggs, tonnato sauce and capers.

The Roman-style pumpkin gnocchi with butter and asiago cheese is just right for kids.

I shed a small tear that they were out of tiramisu — never miss a chance to order tiramisu — but the hazelnut-chocolate cookies were a chewy treat.

To beat the heat, finally, I gulped an airy, vast and very successful mango smoothie from Innerbloom Nutrition, the sort of place that also serves wellness shots and avocado toast.