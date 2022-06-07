Security smarts wanted for Texas synagogue job

Security smarts are now part of the job description for leading a local religious congregation.

Driving the news: Austin's Congregation Beth Israel, a home base of progressive Austin Jewry, is hiring a new executive director.

Among the listed responsibilities:

"Work with our Safety and Security Committee to assess and implement protocols to keep staff, congregants, school, and community safe, including communicating with law enforcement when appropriate."

Flashback: The temple, on Shoal Creek Boulevard, was the site of an arson attack last October.

Its sanctuary sustained about $300,000 in structural and smoke damage. The fire burned the synagogue's carved wooden doors and ruined the building's stained glass windows.

The FBI charged an 18-year-old Texas National Guard member with the attack.

State of play: The synagogue is in initial interviews with candidates for the executive director position, a board member told Axios.