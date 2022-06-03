4 hours ago - News

Why a booklet about 1970s abortions has renewed resonance

Asher Price
An image of a book about abortions on a bookshelf at Half-Price Books.
A booklet about abortions in Chicago in the lead-up to the Roe decision, for sale at Half-Price Books on South Lamar. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Spotted on a shelf at the Half-Price Books on South Lamar Boulevard on Wednesday, the booklet "Jane: Documents from Chicago's Clandestine Abortion Service, 1968-1973."

The big picture: Any day now the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which assures federal protections for abortion.

  • Texas' so-called trigger law, which would make abortions a felony, would go into effect in 30 days if Roe is repealed.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more