Renovations of historic Austin tower begin
A landmark Austin tower, ravaged by fire, is getting fixed up.
Driving the news: The city has started renovating downtown's Buford Tower, originally built in 1930 as a training facility for the Austin Fire Department.
- The six-story drill tower was routinely burned and flooded during training exercises.
- But after the fire department built a new tower on Pleasant Valley Road in the early 1970s, the original tower fell into disrepair — only to be restored in 1978 and dedicated to James Buford, an AFD captain who drowned in 1972 while trying to rescue a 15-year-old boy who also drowned in Shoal Creek.
Details: It's located on West Cesar Chavez Street near Colorado Street — and just north of Lady Bird Lake.
- The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2016.
- Of note: The building also houses the Kitchens Memorial Chimes.
Fast-forward: Last year Buford Tower caught fire.
- A man was charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to an adjacent dwelling made of sticks — which spread to the building.
What’s next: City officials hope to have the renovations completed by summer's end — AFD typically holds its 9/11 commemorations at the site.
