Renovations of historic Austin tower begin

A landmark Austin tower, ravaged by fire, is getting fixed up.

Driving the news: The city has started renovating downtown's Buford Tower, originally built in 1930 as a training facility for the Austin Fire Department.

The six-story drill tower was routinely burned and flooded during training exercises.

But after the fire department built a new tower on Pleasant Valley Road in the early 1970s, the original tower fell into disrepair — only to be restored in 1978 and dedicated to James Buford, an AFD captain who drowned in 1972 while trying to rescue a 15-year-old boy who also drowned in Shoal Creek.

Details: It's located on West Cesar Chavez Street near Colorado Street — and just north of Lady Bird Lake.

The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2016.

Of note: The building also houses the Kitchens Memorial Chimes.

Fast-forward: Last year Buford Tower caught fire.

A man was charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to an adjacent dwelling made of sticks — which spread to the building.

Screenshot via @AustinFireInfo/Twitter

What’s next: City officials hope to have the renovations completed by summer's end — AFD typically holds its 9/11 commemorations at the site.