Screen Time: Aura president Kelly Merryman

Newly minted Austinite Kelly Merryman has her hands full.

Details: She's president and chief operating officer of Aura — a seller of digital safety tools — and mother of three kids under age 5.

The big picture: Aura plans to open an office in the Austin area in late September — adding to its offices in Boston, New York City and Mountain View — and the company currently has 17 employees here.

What they're saying: Merryman previously served as VP of content partnerships at YouTube and VP of content acquisition for Netflix, so she knows her way around devices.

Ahead of Mother's Day, Axios caught up with her about how she uses her phone, as part of our Screen Time series ...

👇 First tap of the day: "My text messages."

☕️ Favorite app: "A toss-up between Starbucks — so I can pick up my mobile order: Chai tea latte with almond milk every morning on my way to work — or Strava."

📓 Best tech tool for staying organized: "I am pretty old school. I like Apple's Notes app or my Mark & Graham spiral notebook."

📽 Streaming: "Right now my husband and I are watching Season 2 of 'Yellowstone' and are loving it. We recently finished 'Mare of Easttown' and the third and final season of 'AfterLife.' I want to get back into 'Ted Lasso' next."

📷 Must-have tech tools for parents: "'Disney Storyteller Collection' on Spotify; YouTube Kids Peppa Pig Channel; Apple Clock — we set a timer when my kids both want to play with the same toy so that when the ducks quack they know that their turn is up and they have to share; iPhone camera — my kids have to take pictures around the house of something that begins with each letter of the alphabet and then show me the pictures; Better Sleep App — a white noise machine on my phone for long car rides and airplane rides."

🎶 Music on heavy rotation: "We listen to a lot of Super Simple Songs and the Laura Berkner Band. Some favorites are 'Waiting for the Elevator' and 'Here Comes the Firetruck.' And when the kids go to bed I listen to Blake Shelton radio on Spotify or any jazz by Maceo Parker."

😴 Last tap of the night: "Apple's Weather app — we recently moved to Austin after spending almost two decades in Los Angeles. I am still getting used to each day not being the same temperature outside!"