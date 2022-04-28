Your guide to Austin’s free fitness events
With summer around the corner, there's no shortage of free workouts in Austin, and we're here to help you keep track of them all.
Pro tip: The trick is to work out just enough to feel virtuous the rest of the day.
🧘♀️ Workouts at Waterloo
- Where: The Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
- When: Mondays and Tuesdays at 6pm and Sundays at 9am through June 7
- What to expect: Yoga with sound therapy on Mondays, fitness dance or pilates on Tuesdays and mindful movement, including Qi Gong, yoga and meditation, on Sundays
🚴♀️ Breakfast Club
- Where: Starts and ends at Central Machine Works
- When: Once a month. Next ride is this Saturday at 8am
- What to expect: Start with coffee, cycle with new friends and end with breakfast
🏋️♀️ November Project
- Where: Waterloo Park and Butler Metro Park
- When: 6am Wednesdays and Fridays
- What to expect: Lots of cardio with body-weight workouts and running
🏃♀️ Sunrise Track Club
- Where: Austin High School Track
- When: Thursdays at 6am
- What to expect: Get faster with this track workout for all paces
