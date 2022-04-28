2 hours ago - Sports

Your guide to Austin’s free fitness events

Residents paddleboard and kayak in Lady Bird Lake. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

With summer around the corner, there's no shortage of free workouts in Austin, and we're here to help you keep track of them all.

Pro tip: The trick is to work out just enough to feel virtuous the rest of the day.

🧘‍♀️ Workouts at Waterloo
  • Where: The Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
  • When: Mondays and Tuesdays at 6pm and Sundays at 9am through June 7
  • What to expect: Yoga with sound therapy on Mondays, fitness dance or pilates on Tuesdays and mindful movement, including Qi Gong, yoga and meditation, on Sundays
🚴‍♀️ Breakfast Club
  • Where: Starts and ends at Central Machine Works
  • When: Once a month. Next ride is this Saturday at 8am
  • What to expect: Start with coffee, cycle with new friends and end with breakfast
🏋️‍♀️ November Project
  • Where: Waterloo Park and Butler Metro Park
  • When: 6am Wednesdays and Fridays
  • What to expect: Lots of cardio with body-weight workouts and running
🏃‍♀️ Sunrise Track Club
  • Where: Austin High School Track
  • When: Thursdays at 6am
  • What to expect: Get faster with this track workout for all paces
