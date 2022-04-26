Austin-area school districts hold elections

Voters in the Hays, Dripping Springs and San Marcos school districts can now cast ballots for candidates in contested school board seats.

Why it matters: School board meetings on Austin's fringes have become political war zones, as some of the great clashes of our time — over masking, books, the teaching of race and history — play out in the classroom.

Earlier this month, a Williamson County judge dismissed a lawsuit that Round Rock school district trustees filed against other board members who had proposed censuring them.

According to the censure resolutions, the two board members, who opposed mask mandates, had disrupted a Sept. 14, 2021, board meeting by demanding a vote on spacing rules that limited public seating due to COVID-19, even though the issue was not on the agenda.

Of note: Round Rock — as well as Austin, Leander and other school districts — will have board elections in November.

Between the lines: These fast-changing areas are also coping with growing pains.

The Hays Consolidated school district, for example, which serves families in the cities of Kyle and Buda, has a $115 million bond package on the ballot, to raise money to build a new elementary school for 900 kids and to buy 55 new buses, among other things.

And school districts are struggling to retain teachers amid a highly competitive labor market.

What they're saying: "I will continue to advocate for a healthy, supportive culture for our educators, as well as higher pay," Joanna Day, a Dripping Springs school board member who is running for re-election, told the Statesman.

Learn more about the candidates for Hays, Dripping Springs and San Marcos online.

What's next: Early voting runs through May 3 and election day is May 7.