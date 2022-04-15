Home prices flying high in Central Texas

Data: Austin Board of Realtors; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's no surprise that Austin home values are skyrocketing — but data released Thursday illuminates the pressure it's putting on surrounding communities.

Driving the news: The median home price inside Austin city limits was a record $624,000 in March, a jump of 22.4% over the previous year, per the Austin Board of Realtors.

But get this: The median home price in Bastrop County, to Austin's southwest, increased by 46.9% from March 2021 to $405,500.

Overall, the median home price in the greater Austin metro, an area that includes Travis, Hays, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell counties, leaped 22.6% to $521,000 in March.

Why it matters: Austin's population growth — 146 people per day, according to the Census Bureau's 2021 population estimates — "places immediate and significant demand on infrastructure, particularly housing," says city demographer Lila Valencia. "When a person or family moves into Austin, finding a place to live is at the top of their agenda."