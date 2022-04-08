Things to do this weekend in Austin

It's shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend in ATX.

Here are our picks for some weekend fun:

🏍 Head to the Circuit of The Americas Friday through Sunday to experience the only North American round of MotoGP's motorcycle racing championship. Tickets start at $42.

🐿 Spend your Saturday afternoon at Pease Park Conservancy's Squirrel Fest, a family friendly event from 4-10pm with music by MeowNow Brass Band, movies and opportunities to learn about beekeeping and nature.

🏃‍♀️ Cheer on runners or join the fun at the Cap10K — back for the first time in three years — this Sunday in downtown. Or just use this as a reminder that there will be road closures in the area.

🍺 Cool off with a beer at The Little Darlin' during their Peelander-Fest from 12-7pm on Sunday, featuring local food, drinks, live painting and music. Free and open to all ages.

🛍 Shop at a handcrafted vintage market from 11am-4pm Sunday in the parking lot of Cute Nail Studio.