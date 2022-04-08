Your Austin bluebonnet pictures
After we wrote about bluebonnets this week, many of you enthusiastically sent in your bluebonnet pics.
- And some of you should not plan to hang out a photography shingle.
- We got a fair number of blurry bluebonnet photos that looked as if they had been shot out of a moving car.
- So, quick PSA: Thanks so much for reading our newsletter — but please not on your phone while actually driving.
Still: We also got some fab pictures!
Robert Q. sent in a photo of his two kids from 15 years ago.
- Unsolicited advice, Robert: What you should do is buy a sailor uniform for your now-18 year-old and a UNC-blue T-shirt for your now-23 year-old, and get them to pose in the exact same position.
Bonnie E. wrote in with this bonus bluebonnet photo-taking tip: "I prefer cloudy days and typically lie on the ground to capture the best angle. My spot is a secret. I will tell you that it's out around Mason. Your readers should make a trip out there anyway. Especially if they're new to living in Austin. It's a quick way to see the start of plateaus and it's a cute tiny Texas town with a great county seat."
We'll close on this pic of Ringo, whom Laura M. tells us is "winner of hearts near and far."
- We believe it!
