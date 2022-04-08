1 hour ago - Things to Do

Your Austin bluebonnet pictures

Asher Price
A child playing amid bluebonnets
Aravind S. sent in a picture of his kiddo, outside the Texas State Library building in Austin. Photo couresty of Aravind S.

After we wrote about bluebonnets this week, many of you enthusiastically sent in your bluebonnet pics.

  • And some of you should not plan to hang out a photography shingle.
  • We got a fair number of blurry bluebonnet photos that looked as if they had been shot out of a moving car.
  • So, quick PSA: Thanks so much for reading our newsletter — but please not on your phone while actually driving.

Still: We also got some fab pictures!

A dog and cat amid bluebonnets.
The late great Ruby, left, with feline companion Mavis, snapped at Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area. Photo courtesy Adeena R.,

Robert Q. sent in a photo of his two kids from 15 years ago.

  • Unsolicited advice, Robert: What you should do is buy a sailor uniform for your now-18 year-old and a UNC-blue T-shirt for your now-23 year-old, and get them to pose in the exact same position.
Two kids amid bluebonnets.
Photo courtesy Robert Q.

Bonnie E. wrote in with this bonus bluebonnet photo-taking tip: "I prefer cloudy days and typically lie on the ground to capture the best angle. My spot is a secret. I will tell you that it's out around Mason. Your readers should make a trip out there anyway. Especially if they're new to living in Austin. It's a quick way to see the start of plateaus and it's a cute tiny Texas town with a great county seat."

We'll close on this pic of Ringo, whom Laura M. tells us is "winner of hearts near and far."

  • We believe it!
A dog in bluebonnets.
Ringo the dog, courtesy Laura M.
