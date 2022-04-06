Texas sees biggest decline of full-time statehouse reporters
Texas saw the biggest drop-off of any state in full-time journalists covering the Capitol between 2014 and 2022, a new study by Pew Research Center found.
State of play: There are 16 fewer full-time journalists covering the Texas Capitol than there were eight years ago, Pew found from collecting data between Sept. 23, 2021 and March 11.
- Sixteen states, including Texas, experienced losses in the number of reporters covering statehouses since 2014, while the total number of reporters assigned to the 50 state capitols increased by 11% since 2014.
Why it matters: Texas' population is booming, and statehouses are the epicenter of key public policy debates. Lawmakers' decisions in the Capitol have major ramifications for the economy, environment, residents and beyond.
- Plus, journalists hold those elected officials accountable and deliver important information about behind-the-scenes maneuvers the public is often unaware of.
Yes, but: Despite declining numbers from 2014, Texas still has the second-largest statehouse reporting corps in the nation, following only California.
Zoom in: The Lone Star State saw a staggering drop in journalists in its press corps, according to a new survey by Pew, shrinking from 60 full-time statehouse reporters in 2014 to 44 in 2022.
- The total number of reporters covering the Texas statehouse — whether full-time or less than full-time — declined from 107 to 78.
Zoom out: Nationwide gains largely came from new nonprofit newsrooms and a shift to more part-time statehouse reporting.
- The number of reporters covering statehouses less than full-time rose from 688 to 911.
- And newspaper statehouse staffing declined the most between the two studies, although the sector still accounts for the largest portion of reporters nationally.
Methodology: Pew researchers conducted a census of reporters covering all 50 statehouses and conducted in-depth interviews with reporters, editors, legislative staff and industry experts.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.