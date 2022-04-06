Data: Pew Research Center; Note: Includes part-time workers; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Texas saw the biggest drop-off of any state in full-time journalists covering the Capitol between 2014 and 2022, a new study by Pew Research Center found.

State of play: There are 16 fewer full-time journalists covering the Texas Capitol than there were eight years ago, Pew found from collecting data between Sept. 23, 2021 and March 11.

Sixteen states, including Texas, experienced losses in the number of reporters covering statehouses since 2014, while the total number of reporters assigned to the 50 state capitols increased by 11% since 2014.

Why it matters: Texas' population is booming, and statehouses are the epicenter of key public policy debates. Lawmakers' decisions in the Capitol have major ramifications for the economy, environment, residents and beyond.

Plus, journalists hold those elected officials accountable and deliver important information about behind-the-scenes maneuvers the public is often unaware of.

Yes, but: Despite declining numbers from 2014, Texas still has the second-largest statehouse reporting corps in the nation, following only California.

Zoom in: The Lone Star State saw a staggering drop in journalists in its press corps, according to a new survey by Pew, shrinking from 60 full-time statehouse reporters in 2014 to 44 in 2022.

The total number of reporters covering the Texas statehouse — whether full-time or less than full-time — declined from 107 to 78.

Zoom out: Nationwide gains largely came from new nonprofit newsrooms and a shift to more part-time statehouse reporting.

The number of reporters covering statehouses less than full-time rose from 688 to 911.

And newspaper statehouse staffing declined the most between the two studies, although the sector still accounts for the largest portion of reporters nationally.

Methodology: Pew researchers conducted a census of reporters covering all 50 statehouses and conducted in-depth interviews with reporters, editors, legislative staff and industry experts.