We asked, you answered: Axios Austin book suggestions

We hope these book suggestions from Axios Austin readers are helpful for your own reading list:

What they're saying: "The new book by Amor Towles — 'The Lincoln Highway' — is definitely worth a read," reader Michael suggests. "In fact if you haven't read his 'A Gentleman in Moscow' you should get that."

"Also, it's an old book, but Anne Tyler — 'Digging to America' — reminds us of how important it is to see someone craft sentences with care, even if we dislike one of the characters a lot," Michael says.

"Finally, another old book but well written is John Irvin — 'The Cider House Rules,'" Michael adds.

From Diana B.: "Interior Chinatown" by Charles Yu.

Kerry E.: "What Alice Forgot" by Liane Moriarty.

Anne W.: "Jesus and John Wayne" by Kristin Kobes Du Mez.

"Another one is the 'The Dawn of Everything' by David Graeber and David Wengrow. I’ve just started that one, and it’s compelling," Anne adds.

Tom B., an Axios Austin reader all the way in Houston, says these are "MUST reads:"

"'The Devil May Dance' by Jake Tapper, the CNN anchor. A fictionalized mystery that takes place in Hollywood in the 1960s when JFK was king and Frank Sinatra was his buddy. The name dropping is a delight. Tapper writes a fascinating mystery, too," Tom says.

"'The Hollywood Spy' by Susan Elia MacNeal. I saw it at Barnes and Noble and was surprised at how good and authentic it was. A fictionalized mystery of Los Angeles — and Hollywood — and the influence the Nazis had in Los Angeles during World War II," Tom adds.

And Tom puts it simply: "No doubt you will get hundreds of suggestions, but mine are, yes, the best."