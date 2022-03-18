What to do at SXSW this weekend
We’ve rounded up a list of parties, shows and panels you should have your eye on for Days Eight, Nine and 10.
What to watch: Eight-time Grammy winner Beck will give the keynote speech Friday from 1-2pm at the convention center.
- Catch two more nights of music at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard stage, with Kygo on Friday and Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra on Saturday. Available to badge-holders on a first-come, first-served basis with some tickets for the general public.
- Chica Summit Day Party will feature seven Latin artists from 12-6pm Friday at C-Boys.
- Interact with digital and physical art at Wisdom.LA through Saturday with yoga, sound baths, outdoor music and dance parties.
- Join Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion for live performances at Empire Garage all day Friday and Saturday. SXSW credentials receive priority access. RSVP here.
- Lifestyle brand CareFreeBlackGirls will host a cookout from 7pm-12am Saturday at the Sheraton Backyard.
- Head to Still Austin Whiskey Co. for Austin Monthly's "Bands to Watch" event on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Still Austin and New West will team up for free music, food and cocktails.
