How to escape SXSW
Tired of downtown traffic? Sick of us everyone talking about South by?
What to do: Here's where to go to escape this weekend:
- Head to The Little Darlin' for biscuits and gravy paired with a Bloody Mary featuring their own house-infused vodka.
- Find vintage clothes and furniture at the North Loop's Room Service Vintage. Then grab a coffee at Epoch and browse Blue Velvet Vintage. Round out your day with a drink and food at Workhorse Bar or Drink.Well.
- Spend an afternoon at Meanwhile Brewery, which features barbecue from Distant Relatives, tacos from Pueblo Viejo, pizza from Dough Boys and more.
- Take a hike at McKinney Falls State Park located just 13 miles from the state Capitol.
- Cheer on the University of Texas women's basketball team, who kick off their tournament tonight, and head to Q2 stadium for Austin FC's game this Sunday.
