Last week we asked for your body-art homages to Austin.

What happened: Readers sent images of their living parchment, with much of the art wrapped in nostalgia.

Meret Slovin, 24, shared a photo of her right foot, emblazoned with a version of the Austin skyline she sketched for a Louisiana tattoo artist a half-dozen years ago.

"I was mourning a changing Austin," she told Axios. Zilker Park had been her high school hangout, and she drew the skyline from memory.

Her friend got a matching tattoo — they were in Louisiana because its tattoo laws for minors are more permissive, she said.

Monty Cline's left forearm is chock full of Austin landmarks: The Peter Pan dude outside the mini-golf spot on Barton Springs Road, Stevie Ray Vaughan's guitar, the old Palmer Auditorium, a logo from the old Aquafest and another from the Armadillo World Headquarters, the 360 Bridge, the UT Tower, the Capitol and, of course, lots of bats.

"They are all things I grew up with," Cline, 53, tells Axios. "They are memories of my childhood and growing up in Austin."

Cline had the tattooing done at Mom's Tattoos on South Lamar about 15 years ago.

He now lives in Round Rock because the "radical left political direction Austin has taken makes me sick."

Of note: His wife's family has operated McBride's Guns off Lamar Boulevard for decades, and he has two six-shooters tattooed on a wrist.

Actor Greg B. has played sandlot baseball with the East Austin Jardineros since 2011 — and decided to pay tribute to his squad.

"Some of my teammates have become my best friends over the years, and a few years back, me and another guy got these tats with our jersey numbers," he told Axios. "I designed the battered baseball with the split seam as a nod to us old guys who are still grinding it out and playing the 'beautiful game' under the stars in Austin."

California transplant Michael Lefkowitz showed off his tattoo of the "Hi, How Are You" mural, by Daniel Johnston.

"I suppose I just love both the simplicity and weirdness of the mural and how it, in my opinion, is the defining piece of street art for Austin. 'I love you so much' is overrated," he said.

Aravind Sankar, a part owner of Austin's Thirsty Planet Brewing Company, shared photos of tattoos his company has received from fans.