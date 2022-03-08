Coastal travelers book it to Austin for SXSW

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Travelers from both coasts are heading to Austin for South by Southwest, according to new data from Airbnb.

Why it matters: SXSW kicks off this Friday, and thousands of out-of-town attendees will make their way here, retreating from the jam-packed event lineup at short-term rentals and hotels.

By the numbers: Airbnb revealed where customers are coming from as they book rentals for the festival. The top cities:

New York City

Houston

Austin

Los Angeles

Dallas

Chicago

San Antonio

San Francisco

London

Of note: Most SXSW Airbnb bookings were made by Texans — most of whom are from Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. California and New York fell in the second and third slots for the top states of origin.

Yes, but: The rental site did not disclose how many travelers are coming from each city or how the figures compare to previous years.

Flashback: We wrote about an increase in demand for vacation rentals and hotels, but bookings remain lower than the festival's pre-pandemic levels.