Coastal travelers book it to Austin for SXSW
Travelers from both coasts are heading to Austin for South by Southwest, according to new data from Airbnb.
Why it matters: SXSW kicks off this Friday, and thousands of out-of-town attendees will make their way here, retreating from the jam-packed event lineup at short-term rentals and hotels.
By the numbers: Airbnb revealed where customers are coming from as they book rentals for the festival. The top cities:
- New York City
- Houston
- Austin
- Los Angeles
- Dallas
- Chicago
- San Antonio
- San Francisco
- London
Of note: Most SXSW Airbnb bookings were made by Texans — most of whom are from Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. California and New York fell in the second and third slots for the top states of origin.
Yes, but: The rental site did not disclose how many travelers are coming from each city or how the figures compare to previous years.
Flashback: We wrote about an increase in demand for vacation rentals and hotels, but bookings remain lower than the festival's pre-pandemic levels.
