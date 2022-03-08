14 mins ago - Business

Coastal travelers book it to Austin for SXSW

Nicole Cobler
A view of the crowd during SXSW at the Austin Convention Center on March 9, 2018. Photo: Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images for SXSW

Travelers from both coasts are heading to Austin for South by Southwest, according to new data from Airbnb.

Why it matters: SXSW kicks off this Friday, and thousands of out-of-town attendees will make their way here, retreating from the jam-packed event lineup at short-term rentals and hotels.

By the numbers: Airbnb revealed where customers are coming from as they book rentals for the festival. The top cities:

  • New York City
  • Houston
  • Austin
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas
  • Chicago
  • San Antonio
  • San Francisco
  • London

Of note: Most SXSW Airbnb bookings were made by Texans — most of whom are from Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. California and New York fell in the second and third slots for the top states of origin.

Yes, but: The rental site did not disclose how many travelers are coming from each city or how the figures compare to previous years.

Flashback: We wrote about an increase in demand for vacation rentals and hotels, but bookings remain lower than the festival's pre-pandemic levels.

