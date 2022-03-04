Austin readers' reactions to Axios' broccoli tea

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Asher recently swooned over his broccoli tea concoction.

What they're saying: Turns out readers had a lot to say — and some of them turn out to be imbibers of the stuff.

"I am 67 and I have been drinking broccoli tea pretty much my whole life," Chuck B. wrote. "My parents introduced me to it as a small child and not only broccoli but any kind of vegetable that was cooked at home — the vegetable broth/liquid was saved and drunk. Delicious."

Gail M. remembers that her mother used to refrigerate water leftover from boiling vegetables and chug it the next day.

"The only vegetable water she did not drink was potatoes. Carrot, broccoli, and green beans were all fair game. I loved reading your story because it brought me back to the image of watching my mom Jeanette drain that glass of chilled veggie water. I'm smiling so big right now."

"I'm trying it," Igor S. wrote. "I'm a broccoli nut; love the stuff. … I've even flirted with the idea of starting an annual 'Brocco-Fest' in Austin — surely that will attract at least 10 participants, right? Just not my wife or kids...."

Yes, but: Haters gonna hate.

Conjuring images of slammed doors and shouting matches, Amy H. wrote that if she served broccoli tea her "family would revolt."

"I love your take on the nutritional value of broccoli tea," wrote Tonya D. "That said, I gagged while reading the story."

Noted newsman — and pioneering Axios Austin member! — Gardner Selby had this succinct take: "Ewww."