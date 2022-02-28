Early voting numbers show low turnout
Travis County voters have been slow to head to the polls, according to early voting numbers from the county clerk's office.
State of play: Around 9.59% of registered Travis County voters have cast ballots so far in the Texas primary election — about 53,000 at early voting booths in the Democratic primary and 22,00o in the Republican one.
Early voting ended with extended hours on Friday after last week's chilly weather shortened poll times on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Election Day is Tuesday, March 1. If you have yet to vote, head to the polls from 7am-7pm.
Flashback: We pulled together a one-minute voter guide that includes the races we're keeping a close eye on.
- Travis County voters can find their personalized ballot here.
Before you walk out the door, you can check the wait time at each polling location.
