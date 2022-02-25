Austin things to do this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Before heading out, double-check event times given frigid weather conditions Friday and Saturday.

And bundle up!

💃🏽 Dance a milonga — and then watch the film "A Fistful of Tango," live-scored on piano and violin — at Esquina Tango tonight at 7pm for $20.

🎤 Check out the Jigglewatts Burlesque Review tonight at 8pm at the Ballroom at Spiderhouse. Tickets start at $20.

📷 Peruse portraits by photographer Jamel Shabazz at the George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center.

🩰 Take your tykes to Little Aliens Storytime, a show-and-tell and ballet at the Draylen Mason Studio on Saturday at 2:30pm. Tickets are $10 and up.

🎵 Spend an afternoon with The Beatles at a fundraiser for the Austin Youth Orchestra, in performance with the Eggmen, at McCallum High School, on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets start at $15.