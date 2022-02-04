18 mins ago - Food and Drink

Things to do in Austin this weekend

Nicole Cobler
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Bundle up before you head out this winter weekend.

Of note: Check the status of events and road conditions, and as always, take a peek at public health guidelines before you go.

📚 Catch a reading and Q&A with Austin poet K.B. Brookins and Vermont poet Renee Rossi, who will celebrate the release of their chapbooks at 2pm Saturday at Malvern Books.

🎭 Watch the Texas Premiere of Mason Bates and Mark Campbell’s "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs" at the Austin Opera with performances running throughout the weekend.

🧧 Celebrate the Lunar New Year Festival at The Paper + Craft Pantry on Sunday from noon-4pm. The outdoor, family friendly event will feature more than 20 vendors of Asian descent, a lion dance performance and more.

🎨 View an interactive art exhibit showcasing the Black history that shaped the American experience. RichesArt Gallery is hosting American History, an exhibition that will run from Feb. 3-28, with an opening reception this Saturday.

🖼 Learn about the experiences of Latinx artists Adriana Corral, rafa esparza, Michael Menchaca, Delilah Montoya and Celia Álvarez Muñoz, who will be part of a virtual panel from LACMA and Mexic-Arte Museum.

🛍 Shop at Art in ATX’s Valentine’s Market, featuring musical performances and more than 20 vendors in the parking lot of Moontower Cider on Sunday from 2-7pm.

