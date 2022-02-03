Texas freeze: What to do if you lose power
We're crossing our fingers that the lights will stay on as this cold snap drags on, but it's no sure thing, especially in an ice storm.
Details: Just in case you get stuck in the dark, we've put together a list of what to do:
- Shut your blinds to trap in heat.
- Close off rooms.
- Stuff towels or rags under the cracks of doors and along window sills.
- Dress in layers and huddle under extra blankets.
- Ensure that fireplaces are properly vented to the outside.
- Keep your fridge and freezer closed. A fridge will keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours, per FEMA.
- Unplug appliances to avoid a surge when the power comes back on.
- Do not use gas generators, camping stoves or barbeques indoors. Never use a gas stove to heat your home.
- Listen for emergency updates on a battery-powered or hand-cranked device.
