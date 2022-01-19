Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Relatively few people have notified Austin Public Health authorities about their positive COVID test results, Axios has learned through a records request.

Driving the news: Since Jan. 4, when the self-reporting email address went live, local public health authorities have received 176 submissions about at-home test results — 162 of which have come back positive.

During that time, more than 1,000 new cases have been reported daily through doctors and clinics in Travis County, including a high of 1,625 on Jan. 10.

Yes, but: Most Austinites don't know there's a new self-reporting tool for at-home COVID tests.

Flashback: We reported last week that Austin Public Health officials acknowledge that "infections are both widespread and underreported."