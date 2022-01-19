Few Austinites submit at-home COVID test result
Relatively few people have notified Austin Public Health authorities about their positive COVID test results, Axios has learned through a records request.
Driving the news: Since Jan. 4, when the self-reporting email address went live, local public health authorities have received 176 submissions about at-home test results — 162 of which have come back positive.
- During that time, more than 1,000 new cases have been reported daily through doctors and clinics in Travis County, including a high of 1,625 on Jan. 10.
Yes, but: Most Austinites don't know there's a new self-reporting tool for at-home COVID tests.
Flashback: We reported last week that Austin Public Health officials acknowledge that "infections are both widespread and underreported."
- Plus: The state is not tracking at-home data because of inconsistencies in the way it's collected.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.