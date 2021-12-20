Austin airport officials warn of busy holiday season

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive at least two hours early for travel through the new year.

Why it matters: The airport faced a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season, and officials warn of peak periods between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4.

Give yourself plenty of time for parking, returning rental cars, checking luggage, obtaining boarding passes and going through security, especially before 9am.

Of note: Leave gifts unwrapped in case they have to be opened for inspection. And remember your face mask: TSA requires face coverings for travelers over age 2 in all airports.