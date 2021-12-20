Austin airport officials warn of busy holiday season
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive at least two hours early for travel through the new year.
Why it matters: The airport faced a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season, and officials warn of peak periods between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4.
- Give yourself plenty of time for parking, returning rental cars, checking luggage, obtaining boarding passes and going through security, especially before 9am.
Of note: Leave gifts unwrapped in case they have to be opened for inspection. And remember your face mask: TSA requires face coverings for travelers over age 2 in all airports.
