Austin airport officials warn of busy holiday season

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive at least two hours early for travel through the new year.

Why it matters: The airport faced a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel season, and officials warn of peak periods between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4.

  • Give yourself plenty of time for parking, returning rental cars, checking luggage, obtaining boarding passes and going through security, especially before 9am.

Of note: Leave gifts unwrapped in case they have to be opened for inspection. And remember your face mask: TSA requires face coverings for travelers over age 2 in all airports.

