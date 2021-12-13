Recommendations for holiday books authored by Austin writers
We asked experts at Malvern Books, the great little independent bookstore on West 29th Street, to send us a few recommendations for the best books by local authors in the last year.
What they're saying: "Oh my, you're making us choose just 3-5???? Becky Garcia, manager at Malvern, wrote to us. "This is not easy."
The staff selections:
"Bright Specimen," by Julie Poole
- A collection of poetry about botany and the natural world.
"Las Criaturas," by Leticia Urieta
- Poems and stories about women in strange and straitened circumstances.
"Little Girl Blue," by Sequoia Maner
- Elegiac poems brimming with a wide variety of Black voices.
"The Swallowed Man," by Edward Carey
- A strange and delightful retelling of the Pinocchio story.
"Let the Lord Sort Them," by Maurice Chammah
- A gripping history of the death penalty in America, with a special focus on Texas.
Bonus books by Austin writers that appeared in 2021:
- "This Weightless World," a sci-fi-inflected debut novel by Adam Soto
- "The Souvenir Museum," short stories by acclaimed writer Elizabeth McCracken
