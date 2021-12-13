40 mins ago - Things to Do
Recommendations for holiday books authored by Austin writers
Asher Price
We asked experts at Malvern Books, the great little independent bookstore on West 29th Street, to send us a few recommendations for the best books by local authors in the last year.

What they're saying: "Oh my, you're making us choose just 3-5???? Becky Garcia, manager at Malvern, wrote to us. "This is not easy."

The staff selections:

"Bright Specimen," by Julie Poole

  • A collection of poetry about botany and the natural world.

"Las Criaturas," by Leticia Urieta

  • Poems and stories about women in strange and straitened circumstances.

"Little Girl Blue," by Sequoia Maner

  • Elegiac poems brimming with a wide variety of Black voices.

"The Swallowed Man," by Edward Carey

  • A strange and delightful retelling of the Pinocchio story.

"Let the Lord Sort Them," by Maurice Chammah

  • A gripping history of the death penalty in America, with a special focus on Texas.

Bonus books by Austin writers that appeared in 2021:

  • "This Weightless World," a sci-fi-inflected debut novel by Adam Soto
  • "The Souvenir Museum," short stories by acclaimed writer Elizabeth McCracken
