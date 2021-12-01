Finding the right Austin auto mechanic

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Asher is in possession of a beautiful, two-tone 1993 Ford F-150.

It actually belongs to his friends Beth and Michael, but they high-tailed it to New Mexico as the pandemic stretched on and entrusted it to his supposedly capable hands.

Why it matters: Last weekend, Asher wanted to haul some lumber — but the truck refused to start.

The engine turned over but never quite vroomed to life.

Worth noting: Asher grew up in New York City; his family didn't own a car, and he has no idea how they work.

The play-by-play: The AAA guy said the truck probably needed a new igniter coil and recommended a tow.

But after a couple days — Asher wanted the truck to sit there, think about what it had done and apologize — he turned to his neighbor down the street, Gary, a retired auto mechanic who decades ago opened one of the first Toyota repair shops in Austin.

Gary gamely trying to fix Asher's truck as Asher helpfully snaps pictures. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

On Monday evening, Gary tinkered under the hood and methodically ruled out the igniter coil, the spark plugs and the distributor as the problem.

Then he asked: "Are you sure it has gas?"

Gulp.

The takeaway: Asher is an idiot.

The big picture: Many of us depend on neighbors at one point or another. This post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas season, let us know if you have a Gary on your block: Is there someone you can count on for some spare butter when you’re making cookies or who organizes a basketball game for the kids?

