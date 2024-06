🗳️ Cobb and Gwinnett voters will decide in November whether to impose a penny sales tax to pay for transit projects. (AJC)

🏠The state of Georgia has barely used a federal program that provides rental assistance to youth previously in foster care. (WABE)

🐝 Homer Rice, former longtime athletic director at Georgia Tech who hired some of the school's most successful coaches, has died at the age of 97. (AP)

🚰 Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, Atlanta's "sewer mayor," advises Andre Dickens to address the root causes of the latest water woes. (AJC)