ğŸ”Ž FBI agents raided an apartment management company's Atlanta offices as part of an investigation into potential rental price fixing. (WSB)

🌈 Firefighters battled a massive fire in the former home of the Atlanta Eagle gay bar in Midtown. (Fox 5)

Fulton County commissioners rejected a proposal to study building a new jail or renovating the existing facility. (AJC)

🚰 Here's how Atlanta spends the 1% sales tax to fund critical sewer repairs. (Atlanta Civic Circle)