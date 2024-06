⏱️ The Georgia Department of Driver Services says USPS delays might result in late deliveries of driver's licenses. (11 Alive)

🗳️ Cherokee County commissioners voted to maintain the partisan split on the county's elections board after a GOP effort to give Republicans more seats. (GPB)

🍋 A 10-year-old's lemonade business is opening its first brick-and-mortar location at Terminal South in Peoplestown. (Atlanta)

🏗️ The developer of a College Park "tiny home" community is pushing back against residents' criticism of the construction quality. (AJC)

Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner Rhonex Kipruto has received a six-year ban for doping. (BBC)