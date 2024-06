Share on email (opens in new window)

Farmers market strolls, late-night DJs and energetic octogenarian rockers await. Go have fun. ๐Ÿงต Georgia's "largest and continuing juried and judged quilt show" comes to the Cobb County Civic Center (Thurs.-Sat.)

๐ŸŽธ Summerfest hosts The Whigs in Virginia-Highland. (Fri.-Sun.)

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ด Aventura brings bachata beats to State Farm Arena. (Sun.)

๐Ÿคฃ Dad's Garage goes on the road to Dunwoody's Stage Door Theatre. (Sat.)

๐Ÿชฉ Midnight Market kicks off a late-night party in Atlantic Station. (Fri.-Sat.)

๐Ÿฅ• The Reynoldstown Farmers Market offers fresh vegetables, fruits and baked goods. (Sun.)

๐Ÿ‘„ The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds tour comes to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Fri.)

๐Ÿ‘ต The Golden Girls in drag. Live at OutFront Theatre. That's all you need to know. (Thurs. through June 16)

๐Ÿถ LifeLine is waiving adoption fees for senior dogs and cats. (Throughout 2024)