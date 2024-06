Georgia Tech is planning to open a free thrift store for students on campus.

How it works: Georgia Tech's Green Goodbyes program collects clothing, household items, bedding, small appliances and other nonperishable items in good condition that are no longer wanted by students during the move-out process.

WSB-TV reports the Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech will host the thrift store, which will open for students when they return to campus in August.

