✈️ Mayor Andre Dickens' campaign says he visited Memphis for a fundraiser after the water main ruptured but before the administration understood the severity of the break. (AJC)

⚽️ Atlanta United said farewell to head coach Gonzalo Pineda after several ho-hum seasons. (Associated Press)

⚖️ The Georgia Court of Appeals will hear former President Donald Trump's request to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from his election interference case. (Axios)

🏗️ A historic Downtown church near City Hall plans to build senior housing, most of which will be priced for people living on low incomes. (Urbanize)

🧑‍⚖️ A federal appeals court halted an Atlanta VC fund's grant program to build Black women-owned businesses, handing a win to critics of diversity initiatives. (USA Today)