🤔 Some members of Black Greek organizations are leaving their fraternities and sororities because they are not compatible with their religious beliefs. (AJC)

🤝 5,000 teens and young adults were signed up for seasonal jobs as part of Mayor Andre Dickens' third annual Atlanta Summer Youth Employment Program. (WABE)

The man accused of killing Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him. Prosecutors plan to seek a life without parole sentence. (11 Alive)