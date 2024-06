👀 After spending $1.5 million to implement a new candidate e-filing system, the State Ethics Commission is now looking to replace that system by the fall of 2025. (AJC)

ğŸŽï¸ The third annual Rick Ross Car Show is Saturday. Neighbors and Fayette County sheriff's deputies are bracing for thousands of attendees. (WSB-TV)

The Veterans Administration has suspended three officers based at its Atlanta Medical Center following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

💸 Herschel Walker has more than $4 million in unused campaign funds, and Republicans are "furious" that he has no plans to use it to help Donald Trump or the party in November. (Politico)