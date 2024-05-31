🩺 Experts seek health care reforms

Health care researchers and advocates want Georgia to implement new policies across its health insurance system as the state concludes its yearlong process of redetermining eligibility for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Why it matters: Georgia has dropped over 600,000 residents, including more than 300,000 children, from Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids (Georgia's CHIP) since the expiration of pandemic-era coverage protections in April 2023.

The big picture: States have been grappling with the federally mandated "unwinding" of Medicaid for 14 months, putting additional stress on the nation's most vulnerable citizens.

When the unwinding ends, experts say the next multi-year challenge will be finding and re-enrolling thousands of eligible, uninsured children in the states hit hardest.

Threat level: Urban Institute senior fellow Matthew Buettgens told Axios "the consequences of children unnecessarily losing coverage can last throughout their adult lives."

What they're saying: Leah Chan, the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute's health justice director, told Axios that Georgia should implement automatic renewals instead of putting families and state employees through an "onerous paperwork process."

The other side: A spokesperson for Georgia's Department of Community Health told Axios that Georgia is relieving the paperwork burden by verifying Medicaid eligibility based on data from public benefit programs — including SNAP, CAPS, TANF and WIC — for children, pregnant women, low-income families, people with disabilities, and older Georgians.

What we're hearing: Laura Colbert, executive director of nonprofit Georgians for a Healthy Future, said in a statement that Georgia could enable Medicaid insurers to help members and likely eligible Georgians complete and submit their renewal and application paperwork.

Yes, but: A DCH spokesperson said Georgia Pathways, which offers Medicaid with a work requirement, is a valuable option among the coverage programs, along with traditional Medicaid, Medicare, employer-sponsored insurance, and individual marketplace insurance.

What's next: KFF reports Georgia could see more disenrollment if Congress fails to renew Affordable Care Act subsidies.

