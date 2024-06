Data: Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals School's out and Memorial Day weekend has come and gone, marking the unofficial start of summer in Atlanta. So you may be wondering when's the best time to fire up the grill for some al fresco dining.

Driving the news: Sunday, June 2 is the ideal date to cookout in Atlanta, according to data collected by Pantry and Larder.

Yes, but: The National Weather Service says there's a chance for rain on Sunday, so keep an eye on the forecast.

What they found: The Australia-based cookware company analyzed five years of weather data from cities across the country to determine the dates most likely to have perfect weather for a cookout.

The criteria includes a maximum feels-like temperature of 88°, minimal chance of rain, a sunset time of 9pm, a weekend or a holiday, and 25% cloud coverage.

The worst day in Atlanta is July 10, according to Pantry and Larder.

The bottom line: Grilling during the hot, sticky and muggy days of August is a hard no.