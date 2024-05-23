Three questions facing the Hawks before the draft

There's good luck, bad luck and Atlanta's luck. That's the position the Hawks find themselves in after securing the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

State of play: Now they are on the clock, with decisions that could alter the franchise's future as the June 26–27 draft approaches.

Here are three key questions facing the team's brass this offseason.

Who to take with the first pick?

After the dust of the lottery settled, so did opinions about who should go off the board first: French prospect Alexandre Sarr.

Yes, but: If the Hawks get an offer they can't refuse, they could trade their pick for more established talent. But major deals look unlikely.

What about the current roster?

Perhaps an even bigger question facing this team is what to do about their star backcourt.

Zoom in: Guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have not produced meaningful results on the court. People expect the Hawks to move on from one of them this offseason.

Atlanta has a salary issue

The Hawks only have one pick in this year's draft, meaning other upgrades will have to come via free agency or players on the roster taking a leap.

Zoom in: The team is nearly $60 million over the salary cap set by the NBA, meaning it doesn't have much to spend to land a splashy name this offseason.

