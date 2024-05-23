Five-ish Points: Uplifting our prized fountain

⛲ Centennial Olympic Park's Fountain of Rings will be upgraded thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. (Urbanize Atlanta)

🍕 Mellow Mushroom's cofounder reflects on the Atlanta-based pizza chain's origins as they celebrate 50 years of business with special menu items, art, and Pint Nights. (Atlanta Magazine)

🍳 Summerhill's Poach Social brunch restaurant recently reopened after it closed in 2022 due to a fire. (The Atlanta Voice)