Five-ish Points: Uplifting our prized fountain

Children play in a fountain at Centennial Olympic Park during a Juneteenth celebration on June 18, 2

Children play in the fountain at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta in 2022. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

⛲ Centennial Olympic Park's Fountain of Rings will be upgraded thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. (Urbanize Atlanta)

🍕 Mellow Mushroom's cofounder reflects on the Atlanta-based pizza chain's origins as they celebrate 50 years of business with special menu items, art, and Pint Nights. (Atlanta Magazine)

🍳 Summerhill's Poach Social brunch restaurant recently reopened after it closed in 2022 due to a fire. (The Atlanta Voice)

