Five-ish Points: Uplifting our prized fountain
⛲ Centennial Olympic Park's Fountain of Rings will be upgraded thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation. (Urbanize Atlanta)
🍕 Mellow Mushroom's cofounder reflects on the Atlanta-based pizza chain's origins as they celebrate 50 years of business with special menu items, art, and Pint Nights. (Atlanta Magazine)
🍳 Summerhill's Poach Social brunch restaurant recently reopened after it closed in 2022 due to a fire. (The Atlanta Voice)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more