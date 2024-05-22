Key players in Trump case win easily

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, two key players in the Trump election interference case, won their Tuesday primary elections.

Why it matters: The victories keep the slow-going trial on track. A loss by either Willis, the prosecutor in the case, or McAfee, the judge presiding over the trial, could have postponed or derailed one of the former president's most serious legal challenges.

Zoom in: Willis defeated Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton prosecutor turned author and attorney.

McAfee, a first-term judge appointed to the bench by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2022, defeated Robert Patillo. Another opponent, Tiffani Johnson, was disqualified after she failed to appear at a hearing on a challenge to her eligibility.

Meanwhile, some candidates for key congressional and county races across metro Atlanta must compete in a runoff since they did not secure a majority of votes in Tuesday's party primary.

That means more robocalls, door knocks, campaign contribution requests and TV ads. But that's democracy.

Zoom in: Here's how congressional metro Atlanta races went down:

Congressional District 13: U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-Atlanta) fended off six challengers to secure the Democratic nomination for the seat he's held for 21 years. He'll compete with Republican Jonathan Chavez in the Nov. 5 general election.

Congressional District 6: U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) secured the Democratic nomination with more than 80% of the vote in the newly drawn district, which includes Cobb and the northwest metro region. McBath will face Republican Jeff Criswell in November.

Congressional District 3: Former Trump aide Brian Jack and former state Sen. Mike Dugan (R-Carrollton) will head to a runoff for the GOP nomination to fill a seat left open by outgoing U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-The Rock). The winner will face Democratic nominee Maura Keller.

Vibes: Yesterday, some users reported issues with Georgia's My Voter Page tool. State elections officials said they are working with Salesforce "to increase capacity and accommodate current traffic volumes."