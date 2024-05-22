3 hours ago - News

Five-ish Points: Watching Atlanta's watchdog

headshot
Illustration for Atlanta City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Atlanta City Hall. Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Tami Chappell/Getty Images

👀 Atlanta's inspector general says city officials are hindering her investigations. One lawmaker scrutinized her actions. (AJC)

🏈 Many NFL analysts expect the Atlanta Falcons to be much better thanks to new coaching staff. (Sports Illustrated)

🏗️ Redevelopment plans for the CNN Center downtown include a remade atrium, a "Hawks Plaza" social area, and retail corridors to State Farm Arena and Georgia World Congress Center. (Urbanize Atlanta)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more