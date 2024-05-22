Five-ish Points: Watching Atlanta's watchdog

👀 Atlanta's inspector general says city officials are hindering her investigations. One lawmaker scrutinized her actions. (AJC)

🏈 Many NFL analysts expect the Atlanta Falcons to be much better thanks to new coaching staff. (Sports Illustrated)

🏗️ Redevelopment plans for the CNN Center downtown include a remade atrium, a "Hawks Plaza" social area, and retail corridors to State Farm Arena and Georgia World Congress Center. (Urbanize Atlanta)