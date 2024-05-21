Democratic and Republican voters in Georgia will be handed ballots on Tuesday with weighty questions on voting rights, taxes, gun control and more. But they're more about gathering data than changing laws. Why it matters: Think of the nonbinding ballot questions, decided by each political party's state and county leadership, as taxpayer-funded temperature checks on the Democratic and Republican base in Georgia.

Zoom in: This election cycle, Democratic primary voters give their yes or no view on eight questions about clean energy incentives, IVF access, assault weapon bans and more.

GOP voters will weigh in on eliminating the state income tax, closing Georgia's primary elections to only registered party voters, and limiting trans people's access to bathrooms.

The bottom line: The questions are leading, for sure, but give party officials and policymakers a sense of where the party faithful or curious stands on tentpole issues.

Yes, but: The questions would be more revelatory if party leaders pared back the number and focused on wording, Brian Robinson, a GOP political consultant and former aide in Gov. Nathan Deal's administration, told Atlanta Civic Circle.

"I'm not going to trust the outcome of a lot of these, because the questions are worded in a way that I don't think a lot of voters even know what they're talking about," he said.

🙃 Thomas' thought bubble: Here's my favorite this election cycle, which appears on the Fulton GOP primary ballot: