Five-ish Points: Wakanda's queen at Spelman

🗳️ A media personality who cofounded a conservative political action committee was appointed to a seat on the Georgia State Election Board. (Associated Press)

ğŸŽ­ Actor Rob Lowe will speak at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses for the Savannah College of Art and Design commencements. (WSBTV)

ğŸŽ“ Actress Angela Bassett praised Spelman College as the higher education equivalent of Wakanda in her commencement speech on Sunday. (The Atlanta Voice)

Family and friends gathered to honor 21-year-old Mari Creighton, who was fatally shot at a Buckhead nightclub. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

⚖️ A Milton couple has filed a lawsuit against the city of Milton after it denied an alcohol license needed to run a winery. (AJC)

🏀 The average price of an Atlanta Dream home game ticket has already skyrocketed nearly 139%. (Axios)