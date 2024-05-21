May 21, 2024 - News

Five-ish Points: Wakanda's queen at Spelman

headshot
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - MAY 19: Actress Angela Bassett accepts honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts during the 137th Spelman College Commencement Ceremony at Georgia International Convention Center on May 19, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Actress Angela Bassett accepts honorary doctorate at the Spelman College commencement in College Park on Sunday. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

🗳️ A media personality who cofounded a conservative political action committee was appointed to a seat on the Georgia State Election Board. (Associated Press)

🎭 Actor Rob Lowe will speak at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses for the Savannah College of Art and Design commencements. (WSBTV)

🎓 Actress Angela Bassett praised Spelman College as the higher education equivalent of Wakanda in her commencement speech on Sunday. (The Atlanta Voice)

Family and friends gathered to honor 21-year-old Mari Creighton, who was fatally shot at a Buckhead nightclub. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

⚖️ A Milton couple has filed a lawsuit against the city of Milton after it denied an alcohol license needed to run a winery. (AJC)

🏀 The average price of an Atlanta Dream home game ticket has already skyrocketed nearly 139%. (Axios)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more