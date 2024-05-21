Five-ish Points: Wakanda's queen at Spelman
🗳️ A media personality who cofounded a conservative political action committee was appointed to a seat on the Georgia State Election Board. (Associated Press)
🎭 Actor Rob Lowe will speak at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses for the Savannah College of Art and Design commencements. (WSBTV)
🎓 Actress Angela Bassett praised Spelman College as the higher education equivalent of Wakanda in her commencement speech on Sunday. (The Atlanta Voice)
Family and friends gathered to honor 21-year-old Mari Creighton, who was fatally shot at a Buckhead nightclub. (Fox 5 Atlanta)
⚖️ A Milton couple has filed a lawsuit against the city of Milton after it denied an alcohol license needed to run a winery. (AJC)
🏀 The average price of an Atlanta Dream home game ticket has already skyrocketed nearly 139%. (Axios)
