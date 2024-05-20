Pic du jour: Biden speaks at Morehouse

President Biden yesterday gave the commencement address at Morehouse College with few disruptions from those assembled, despite calls for protests or for the speech to be canceled, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.

The big picture: Biden's address arrived as pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses nationwide have raised pressure domestically over the Israel-Hamas war.

The speech is one of several events where the president appeared this week before Black communities — a demographic that has historically backed him as a candidate and whose vote he's seeking for reelection.

State of play: Some students among the graduating class turned their chairs away from Biden as he began his speech, while at least one student held up a Palestinian flag.

In a section reserved for the families of graduating students, a chant of "four more years" was heard as Biden came on stage at the start of the ceremony, according to CNN.

What he's saying: Biden's speech focused on the future of democracy, Israel and Gaza, and encouraging graduates to keep faith and hope, even in dark times.

