Quote du jour: Amsterdam Walk density dilemma

"These are great neighborhoods that I want to share with more people. I want to share them with middle- to low-income people as well. I don't want to keep it to myself.

— Halley Blythe, a Morningside-Lenox Park resident at a recent neighborhood meeting, per the AJC

Context: Blythe supports Portman's divisive plan to raze Amsterdam Walk along the Eastside Trail and build a mixed-use development with some below-market apartment rentals in its place.