May 16, 2024 - News

Quote du jour: Amsterdam Walk density dilemma

headshot
rendering of development project in Atlanta

Portman has proposed this redevelopment of Amsterdam Walk along the Eastside Trail. Credit: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill/Courtesy of Portman Holdings

"These are great neighborhoods that I want to share with more people. I want to share them with middle- to low-income people as well. I don't want to keep it to myself.
Halley Blythe, a Morningside-Lenox Park resident at a recent neighborhood meeting, per the AJC

Context: Blythe supports Portman's divisive plan to raze Amsterdam Walk along the Eastside Trail and build a mixed-use development with some below-market apartment rentals in its place.

  • The resident advisory body overseeing the area overwhelmingly voted last night to reject Portman's plan, according to Rough Draft.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more