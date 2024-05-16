Quote du jour: Amsterdam Walk density dilemma
"These are great neighborhoods that I want to share with more people. I want to share them with middle- to low-income people as well. I don't want to keep it to myself.— Halley Blythe, a Morningside-Lenox Park resident at a recent neighborhood meeting, per the AJC
Context: Blythe supports Portman's divisive plan to raze Amsterdam Walk along the Eastside Trail and build a mixed-use development with some below-market apartment rentals in its place.
- The resident advisory body overseeing the area overwhelmingly voted last night to reject Portman's plan, according to Rough Draft.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more