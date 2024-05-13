Five-ish Points: Hawks win first pick in NBA draft

🚚 Atlanta City Council members are criticizing the proposed budget increase of 2% for the Transportation Department and the slow rollout of projects. (AJC)

🏀 The Atlanta Hawks earned the first overall pick in next month's NBA draft. (ESPN)

Two people were killed and four others were injured overnight Sunday in a shooting outside a Buckhead nightclub. (AJC)

🇨🇳 The U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is investigating Georgia Tech's ties to a university in China. (WSB-TV)

Three police officers were shot Saturday evening while responding to a call about an armed man in southwest Atlanta. APD said the suspected shooter was killed. (Fox 5 Atlanta)