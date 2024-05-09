Five-ish Points: $250,000 stolen from strip club

⚖️ The man accused of killing of Laken Riley on UGA's campus has been indicted on 10 charges. (AJC)

✋ Emory University students approved a "no confidence" vote in president Gregory Fenves' leadership. (Emory Wheel)

😮 Two burglars stole $250,000 in cash from the Onyx strip club by cutting a hole into the business's roof. (WSB-TV)

📋 Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law that, among other things, defines probable causes when voters can be removed from rolls when their eligibility is challenged. (AP)

🗳️ Jimmy Carter voted by mail in the May 21 primary, the former president's grandson Jason Carter told "The Monica Pearson Show." (AJC)