27 mins ago - News

Five-ish Points: $250,000 stolen from strip club

headshot
Illustration of a peach with arms and legs walking past some trees.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

⚖️ The man accused of killing of Laken Riley on UGA's campus has been indicted on 10 charges. (AJC)

Emory University students approved a "no confidence" vote in president Gregory Fenves' leadership. (Emory Wheel)

😮 Two burglars stole $250,000 in cash from the Onyx strip club by cutting a hole into the business's roof. (WSB-TV)

📋 Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law that, among other things, defines probable causes when voters can be removed from rolls when their eligibility is challenged. (AP)

🗳️ Jimmy Carter voted by mail in the May 21 primary, the former president's grandson Jason Carter told "The Monica Pearson Show." (AJC)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more