Five-ish Points: Fenves under fire
✋ Attorney General Chris Carr says Savannah's first-of-its-kind ordinance to discourage people from leaving guns in unlocked cars conflicts with state law. (AJC)
👎 Emory University's College of Arts and Sciences faculty voted "no confidence" in President Gregory Fenves after recent campus protests. (Emory Wheel)
🏗️ Portman Holdings is shrinking its Amsterdam Walk mixed-use development after nearby neighbors balked at the proposed density. (Urbanize)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more