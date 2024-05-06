2 hours ago - News

Five-ish Points: Fenves under fire

headshot
headshot
headshot
Illustration of "5-ish Points" 3D text on a couch outside.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Attorney General Chris Carr says Savannah's first-of-its-kind ordinance to discourage people from leaving guns in unlocked cars conflicts with state law. (AJC)

👎 Emory University's College of Arts and Sciences faculty voted "no confidence" in President Gregory Fenves after recent campus protests. (Emory Wheel)

🏗️ Portman Holdings is shrinking its Amsterdam Walk mixed-use development after nearby neighbors balked at the proposed density. (Urbanize)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more