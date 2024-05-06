Five-ish Points: Fenves under fire

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

✋ Attorney General Chris Carr says Savannah's first-of-its-kind ordinance to discourage people from leaving guns in unlocked cars conflicts with state law. (AJC)

👎 Emory University's College of Arts and Sciences faculty voted "no confidence" in President Gregory Fenves after recent campus protests. (Emory Wheel)

🏗️ Portman Holdings is shrinking its Amsterdam Walk mixed-use development after nearby neighbors balked at the proposed density. (Urbanize)