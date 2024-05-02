Five-ish Points: Is ATL a climate change haven?
🇨🇳 Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed legislation limiting the ability of some Chinese citizens to buy land in the state. (AP)
Kemp also signed new laws to combat human trafficking and child exploitation. (Atlanta News First)
🚚 A new report says Atlanta's population could surge in the coming decades as people flee extreme climate scenarios. (Urbanize Atlanta)
🥘 Dat Fire Jerk Chicken's owner is working from a food truck after a fire destroyed his Jamaican restaurant. (AJC)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more