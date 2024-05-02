2 hours ago - News

Five-ish Points: Is ATL a climate change haven?

headshot
Piedmont Park, normally packed for Easter, on April 12, 2020 in Atlanta. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

🇨🇳 Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed legislation limiting the ability of some Chinese citizens to buy land in the state. (AP)

Kemp also signed new laws to combat human trafficking and child exploitation. (Atlanta News First)

🚚 A new report says Atlanta's population could surge in the coming decades as people flee extreme climate scenarios. (Urbanize Atlanta)

🥘 Dat Fire Jerk Chicken's owner is working from a food truck after a fire destroyed his Jamaican restaurant. (AJC)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more