Five-ish Points: Historic hall, or parking?
🏛️ More than 500 supporters have signed a petition to try and stop the demolition of the historic Roswell Masonic Hall. (11Alive)
💰 Former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining Coinbase's global advisory council to help advise and advocate on cryptocurrency exchange. (AJC)
⚖️ Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has lost his federal court appeal to his conviction for violating the rights of inmates in his custody. (WSB-TV)
🏳️🌈 Students and faculty at Georgia Southern University recently protested the termination of the school's LGBTQIA+ support program. (The Current)
🛤️ A shareholder adviser wants five activist investor nominees on Norfolk Southern's board to put pressure on the railway company's leaders. (Axios)
