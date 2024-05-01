14 mins ago - News

Five-ish Points: Historic hall, or parking?

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🏛️ More than 500 supporters have signed a petition to try and stop the demolition of the historic Roswell Masonic Hall. (11Alive)

💰 Former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining Coinbase's global advisory council to help advise and advocate on cryptocurrency exchange. (AJC)

⚖️ Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill has lost his federal court appeal to his conviction for violating the rights of inmates in his custody. (WSB-TV)

🏳️‍🌈 Students and faculty at Georgia Southern University recently protested the termination of the school's LGBTQIA+ support program. (The Current)

🛤️ A shareholder adviser wants five activist investor nominees on Norfolk Southern's board to put pressure on the railway company's leaders. (Axios)

