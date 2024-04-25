Apr 25, 2024 - News

Five-ish Points: Funeral plans set for Rico Wade

  • The GBI medical examiner ruled the cause of death as undetermined for a college student whose remains were found in his car 45 years after he disappeared. (WSB)
  • Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that criminalizes "squatting" on properties. (AJC)
  • The funeral service for pioneering music producer Rico Wade will be held Friday at Ebenezer Baptist Church. (11 Alive)
  • Georgia DOT will close the Peachtree Creek bridge on North Druid Hills Road starting Friday for 90 days so the structure can be replaced. (Rough Draft Atlanta)
